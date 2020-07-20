UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Kuwaiti Royal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Kuwaiti royal

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Nasser Al Hamoud Al Jaber Al Sabah.

In his message, Sheikh Khalifa expressed his sincere sympathies to Al Sabah, asking Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace and grant his family patience to bear the loss.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

More Stories From Middle East

