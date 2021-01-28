UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Mother Of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Khalid Al Saud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al Saud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, President Khalifa asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

