UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:15 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages expressing their condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

More Stories From Middle East

