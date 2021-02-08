UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Saudi Prince's Mother

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Prince's mother

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

