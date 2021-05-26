UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Saudi Princess

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

