UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Saudi Prince

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:15 AM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Prince

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2021

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

11 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

11 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

10 hours ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.