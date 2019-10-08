UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Saudi Royal

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:15 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his condolences on the death of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his condolences on the death of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the message, President Khalifa also asked Allah to show his mercy and grant her the highest paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

