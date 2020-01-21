UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Saudi Prince

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

In his message, President Khalifa also asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to the Al Saud family.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages expressing their condolences to the Saudi King.

