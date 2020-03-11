UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Saudi Prince

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:15 AM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi prince

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages expressing their condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

