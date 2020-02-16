UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Humaid Al Shamsi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Shamsi

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) UAE leaders have offered their condolences to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid bin Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, visited the mourning majlis at the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler's palace on Sunday, expressing their heartfelt condolences, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also attended the mourning majlis, paying their respect and relaying their condolences to Sheikh Saudi bin Rashid.

