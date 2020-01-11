UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Sultan Qaboos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:45 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, expressing his condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to Sultan Haitham.

