ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President of the United States Donald Trump on the death of his brother, Robert Trump.

In his message, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Robert Trump.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the US President.