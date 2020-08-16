UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of US President's Brother

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US President's brother

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President of the United States Donald Trump on the death of his brother, Robert Trump.

In his message, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Robert Trump.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the US President.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Trump Rashid United States

Recent Stories

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

32 minutes ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

1 hour ago

MBZUAI launches online courses to empower admitted ..

1 hour ago

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

2 hours ago

Imtiaz’s Mission Re-Invention: All You Need To K ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.