UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Cyprus President On Victims Of Forest Fires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President on victims of forest fires

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus on the victims of the forest fires that erupted north of the cities of Limassol and Larnaca.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Anastasiades.

