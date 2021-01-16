UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait On Royal Death

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on royal death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has expressed his condolences to Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in a message sent to him following the death of Sheikha Fadhaa Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Ar ..

50 seconds ago

Govt's preferential policies key to development of ..

6 minutes ago

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

6 minutes ago

India launches massive drive against COVID-19

17 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque meets with China's Vice Minister ..

29 minutes ago

District admin officers inspect anti-polio campaig ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.