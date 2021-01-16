UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on royal death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has expressed his condolences to Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in a message sent to him following the death of Sheikha Fadhaa Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.