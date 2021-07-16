UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To German President And Chancellor Over Floods Victims

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:45 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President and Chancellor over floods victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent messages of condolences to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany, and Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, on the victims of the massive flooding that hit the State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the German leaders.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Germany Rashid Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

6 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

17 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

19 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

22 minutes ago

69,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

34 minutes ago

CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.