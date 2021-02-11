UAE leaders offer condolences to Indian President on glacier collapse victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind of India, on the victims of glacier collapse in northern India.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Indian President and to the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.