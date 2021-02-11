UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Indian President On Glacier Collapse Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:15 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences to Indian President on glacier collapse victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind of India, on the victims of glacier collapse in northern India.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Indian President and to the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid

Recent Stories

Javed Afridi, Esra Bilgic start "New Beginning" be ..

12 minutes ago

Couples that work out together stay together!

16 minutes ago

Moscow urges 'restraint' after Iran produces urani ..

1 second ago

SSS-ISHDS join hands for enrolling out-of-school c ..

3 seconds ago

Afghan Military Says Violence, Casualties Surged S ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Authorities Do Not Know What Plans ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.