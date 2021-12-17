UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Jordan on death of Fayez Al Tarawneh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to HM King Abdullah II of Jordan, on the death of Jordan's former Prime Minister and chief of the Royal Hashemite Court Fayez Al Tarawneh.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to King Abdullah.