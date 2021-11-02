UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To King Salman On Death Of Prince Saud Bin Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolences to King Salman.

