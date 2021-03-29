UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of his sister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah of Kuwait, on the death of his sister Sheikha Nouria Ahmad Al Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.