UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikha Badriah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.