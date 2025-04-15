UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, King of Malaysia, over the passing of former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Malaysian King.