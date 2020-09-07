UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Bangladesh on mosque explosion victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh on the victims of a mosque explosion in the south of the capital Dhaka.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Abdul Hamid.