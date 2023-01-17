UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal over the victims of the plane crash.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message to the Nepalese President.