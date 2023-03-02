UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Greece over victims of train crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece over the victims of the train crash, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

His Highness also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message to the Greek President.