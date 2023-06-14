UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To President Of Kazakhstan Over Victims Of Forest Fires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest fires

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over the victims of forest fires in Abay region, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Tokayev.

