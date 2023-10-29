Open Menu

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To President Of Kazakhstan Over Victims Of The Mine Explosion

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2023 | 02:45 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the mine explosion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over the victims of the Kostenko mine explosion in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan that resulted in several deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Tokayev.

