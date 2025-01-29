UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Saudi King On Death Of Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.
