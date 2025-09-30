- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz
UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Saudi King Over Passing Of Princess Abta Bint Abdulaziz
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025
Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told
AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda
Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attra ..
Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz5 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day20 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan35 minutes ago
-
Foreign ministers of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye issue jo ..7 hours ago
-
Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told7 hours ago
-
AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda7 hours ago
-
UAE, Australia issue joint statement on visit of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese8 hours ago
-
Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award for Arabian Horse exhi ..8 hours ago
-
Israeli PM apologises for Doha attack, vows no repeat strikes on Qatar9 hours ago
-
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere Programme in China9 hours ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger9 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attractions9 hours ago