Open Menu

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Saudi King Over Passing Of Princess Abta Bint Abdulaziz

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 10:00 AM

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over p ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day

20 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in M ..

UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

1 hour ago
 Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Ba ..

Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told

7 hours ago
AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda

AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda

7 hours ago
 Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour b ..

Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..

8 hours ago
 Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinati ..

Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab P ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Se ..

Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attra ..

9 hours ago
 Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustratio ..

Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East