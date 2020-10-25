UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Sultan Of Brunei On Son's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei on son's death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’Izzaddin Waddaulah on the death of his son Prince Haji 'Abdul 'Azim.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Sultan of Brunei.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Brunei

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

5 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns bomb attack in Kabul

1 hour ago

OPEC Fund develops cooperation with Western Africa ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE helps world stem polio amid virus

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 42.4 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.