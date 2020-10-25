(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’Izzaddin Waddaulah on the death of his son Prince Haji 'Abdul 'Azim.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Sultan of Brunei.