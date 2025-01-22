UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Turkish President Over Victims Of Hotel Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye over the victims of a fire in a hotel in Bolu Province, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Turkish President.
