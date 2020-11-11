UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahraini Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of the Bahraini Prime Minister.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King.