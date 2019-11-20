UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Perform Funeral Prayers On The Body Of Sultan Bin Zayed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Sheikhs, and large crowd this afternoon performed funeral prayers on the body of the late H.

H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

