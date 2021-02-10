UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Receive Congratulations On Hope Probe's Successful Arrival To Mars

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:15 AM

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe's successful arrival to Mars

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 9th February 2021 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received messages of congratulations on the Hope Probe's successful arrival to Mars, from Kings, Presidents, and heads of brotherly and friendly countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar messages on the occasion.

