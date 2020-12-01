UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Receive Congratulatory Messages On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:45 PM

UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received cables of congratulations from kings, presidents and emirs of sisterly and friendly countries on the UAE's 49th National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar greetings on the spectacular occasion.

