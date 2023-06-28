Open Menu

UAE Leaders Receive Eid Al Adha Greetings From Arab, Islamic Counterparts

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 08:45 PM

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Adha greetings from Arab, Islamic counterparts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha from Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received similar congratulatory messages from Arab and Islamic leaders on the occasion.

