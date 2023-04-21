UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Receive Eid Al Fitr Greetings From Heads Of Arab, Islamic States

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr from Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also received similar congratulatory messages on the occasion.

