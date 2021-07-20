UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islamic counterparts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received congratulatory cables from Arab and Islamic leaders on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar cables from kings, presidents, emirs and prime ministers of Arab and Islamic countries on the auspicious occasion.