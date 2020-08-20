UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations from the kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic nations, on the occasion of the advent of the Islamic New Year (or Hijri New Year).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar greetings from Arab leaders on the occasion.