UAE Leaders Receive Greetings From Arab, Islamic Leaders On Hijri New Year

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received congratulatory cables from the kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the Hijri new Year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar cables on the occasion.

