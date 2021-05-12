UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid Al Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr from Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar congratulatory messages on the occasion.