UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Receive Hijri New Year Greetings

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders receive Hijri New Year greetings

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 31st August 2019 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received congratulatory cables from the Kings, Presidents and Princes of Muslim and friendly countries, on the occasion of the new Hijri Year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar cables on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid August 2019 Muslim From

Recent Stories

Chilli preparing unit sealed in Faisalabad

37 minutes ago

Editorial: Swift action needed to douse Amazon fir ..

1 hour ago

Over 2,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

1 hour ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 hour ago

Ambitious and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket ..

2 hours ago

Over 4500 detained under PSA in IOK since Aug 05

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.