UAE leaders receive Hijri New Year greetings

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 31st August 2019 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received congratulatory cables from the Kings, Presidents and Princes of Muslim and friendly countries, on the occasion of the new Hijri Year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar cables on the occasion.