UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations from Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of world countries, on the occasion of the New Year 2025.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received similar messages on the occasion.