UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Receive Ramadan Greetings From Arab And Muslim Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:45 AM

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab and Muslim leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received congratulatory messages from Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and leaders of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar messages on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Muslim From Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

COVID-19 kills 108 people in Pakistan over last 24 ..

7 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 136.36 million

19 minutes ago

Security forces launch operation in South Wazirist ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.