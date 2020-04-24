UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Receive Ramadan Greetings From Arab And Muslim Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received congratulatory messages from Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and leaders of Arab and Muslim countries, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar messages marking the occasion.

