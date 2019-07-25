UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Send Condolences On Death Of Tunisian President

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:45 PM

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian president

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Mohamed Ennaceur, Tunisia's interim president, on the death of President Béji Caid Essebsi.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed Allah to shower His mercy on the deceased and rest his soul in Paradise.

In separate similar cables, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also expressed sympathies to Mohamed Ennaceur.

