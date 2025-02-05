UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the family of Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, on his passing.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to the family of Aga Khan.