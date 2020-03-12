UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on death of Isa Al Khalifa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Sheikh Isa bin Rashid Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables to King Hamad.