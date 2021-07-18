UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium over flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Philippe of Belgium on the victims of the floods that inundated a number of Belgian cities due to heavy rains.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to King Philippe.