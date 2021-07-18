UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Send Condolences To King Of Belgium Over Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium over flood victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Philippe of Belgium on the victims of the floods that inundated a number of Belgian cities due to heavy rains.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to King Philippe.

More Stories From Middle East

