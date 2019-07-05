UAE leaders send condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Al Jawhara

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Al Jawhara bint Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud, the mother of Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In separate messages of condolences, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also expressed sympathies with King Salman on the death of Princess Al Jawhara.