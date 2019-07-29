UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Send Condolences To King Salman On Death Of Prince Bandar Bin Abdulaziz

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolences to King Salman.

